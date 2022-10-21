

The Canadian Press





A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined this morning at the federal government's inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

Supt. Craig Abrams told the commission yesterday that his officers saw dysfunction in the ranks of the Ottawa Police Service even from the early days of the protest.

He said Ottawa police failed to come up with an operational plan and were not properly deploying OPP officers sent to Ottawa to help patrol the "Freedom Convoy" protests in February.

Carson Pardy, another member of the OPP, is expected to testify this afternoon.

Senior police and City of Ottawa officials have painted a picture of disorganization between police forces and levels of government in the response to the mass demonstrations.

The inquiry's ultimate goal is to examine the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act three weeks into the crisis, and report on whether the unprecedented move was warranted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.