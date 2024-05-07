Ontario Provincial Police will be releasing details Wednesday of a multi-jurisdictional child sexual exploitation investigation.

In a news release, the OPP said 27 policing partners, including police services in the Greater Toronto Area, took part in the investigation, dubbed Project Aquatic.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and Det.- Sgt. Tim Brown will be hosting a news conference at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 258 in Scarborough at 10 a.m. to discuss the results of the investigation.

The event will be streamed live on CP24.com.