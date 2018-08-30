

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ontario Provincial Police will be conducting an internal review of member suicides in the wake of three recent deaths in the police service.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Thursday, OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes said the review will examine member suicides and attempted suicides over the past five years to identify potential links and commonalities.

Hawkes said despite programs in place to identify and address mental illness among its officers, there are impediments that are preventing people from seeking help.

“We clearly need to do more. There are serious gaps and barriers that require further examination, review, and evaluation with a goal of augmenting this foundation piece that we’ve developed over the years,” Hawkes said.

“The review will examine potential gaps that may be addressed based on their careers, their training, stress points throughout their lives, (and) psychological testing and services that they have accessed over the years.”

The OPP will also establish a mental health round table assessment team, which will discuss breaking the silence and how mental illness and the stigma surrounding it has impacted the families of officers in the police service.

The assessment team will also speak to experts in the field, who will provide recommendations on any changes that should be made to improve the police service’s response to mental health issues.

Hawkes said another review will be conducted on the OPP’s Safeguard Program, which monitors the psychological wellness of members in units considered to be a “high-risk.”

The new measures come after three officers took their own lives within a three-week period this summer. Over the past 30 years, Hawkes said there has been a total of 24 active members and 9 retired members who have died by suicide.

Deaths of officers has left 'a tremendous void'

During the news conference, Hawkes said members are trying to deal with grief following the loss of the three officers.

“There is a tremendous void that has been left behind that has impacted the entire organization right across this province,” Hawkes said. “These members were from different areas of the organization, affecting members in the east, the west, and north, and ranging from front-line operation to specialized investigative services. This is a very difficult time.”

The widow of OPP Sgt. Sylvain Joseph Francois Routhier, one of the officers who died by suicide in recent weeks, told CTV News Toronto last week that she decided she wanted to be transparent about her husband’s battle with mental illness.

“When he was struggling, he was very quiet about it, he didn’t want to talk about it,” Sarah Routhier said of her husband’s challenges.

“He didn’t want to tell people why he was off work. He was very worried about what people were going to think of him because he was a trained police officer to be strong, going to work every day, dealing with difficult calls and having to do it day after day after day.”

Hawkes said the OPP recognizes the fear officers face when deciding whether to disclose mental health issues.

“The OPP recognizes there is stigma associated with suicide and mental illness,” Hawkes said.

“What we do know from a policing context, and I’ve heard it loud and clear from the family members in the last three weeks, that there is fear, fear that the members do not want to disclose mental illness. There is fear that the gun will be taken away. There is fear of what coworkers and fellow officers will think of them. There is fear that this will end their career.”

Hawkes said the organization owes it to all the members to “get this right.”

“My plea is simple, if you or someone you know is struggling… I urge you to come forward to seek support,” Hawkes said. “If you are in a crisis please get emergency medical help. No one should suffer in silence.”

The police service has internal resources available through the OPP intranet and on the OPPA website. An external helpline is available through the Employee and Family Assistance Program at 1-800-387-4765 or at workhealthlife.com.

Those suffering from mental illness can contact the Toronto Distress Centre at 416-408-4357 and anyone with suicidal thoughts should contact their family physician or call 911 immediately.