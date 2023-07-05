Ontario Provincial Police will be providing “significant updates” this morning on the investigation into previously unidentified human remains that were discovered in Eastern Ontario in 1975.

In a news release, the OPP said Det.-Insp. Daniel Nadeau, as well as Ontario’s chief coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, and a primary investigator will hold a news conference to discuss the resolution of the investigation, dubbed the “Nation River Lady” case.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.