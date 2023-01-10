Police are set to provide an update on the abduction of a York Region woman from a home in Wasaga Beach nearly one year ago.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was reportedly abducted by three males dressed in police gear on Jan. 12, 2022.

Police have previously said that the suspects forced their way into the Wasaga Beach home where the then 37-year-old Hajtamiri was staying with relatives.

They then fled the scene with Hajtamiri in a 2016-2022 model Lexus RX sport utility vehicle, according to police.

Hajtamiri has not been seen since, although police have charged Hjtamiri’s ex-boyfriend and former business partner Mohamad Lilo with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.

Police have also charged two other suspects in connection with an attack on Hajtamiri in a underground parking garage in Richmond Hill weeks prior to her disappearance.

The update on the case coincides with the one-year anniversary of Hajtamiri’s disappearance and will be held at the Ontario Provincial Police’s Mississauga detachment at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

OPP say that they will be releasing “additional information” regarding the abduction during the update.

Members of the York Regional Police Service will also be on hand.