Ontario Provincial Police are asking those who may have filmed a “hate-motivated assault” on a Highway 401 off ramp in Pickering last month to contact investigators.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that two vehicles were stopped on an off ramp from Highway 401 to Whites Road on the afternoon of Aug. 13 when one of the drivers assaulted the other driver.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear but Schmidt said that police are investigating it as a hate-motivated assault.

“According to the victim there were other witnesses in that area who were recording the events on their cellphones and there may be dash cam as well. If you happened to be in the area and had dash cam or information that can assists us in this investigation please call the Whitby OPP,” he said in a video appeal posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning. “We certainly want to hear from you and see any information that you may have that will assists us in this hate-motivated assault.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect in the assault, other than that he was driving a black Dodge Caravan.

They say that the assault is believed to have taken place between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m.