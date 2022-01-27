Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists about the potential for significant delays as a trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, among other things, makes its way through the Greater Toronto Area today.

The group of truckers began a cross-country trip in British Columbia over the weekend and are headed to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

There are at least two groups – one which is headed straight for the nation’s capital and another that is reportedly travelling from Windsor.

The protest was initially organized in response to a new rule prohibiting unvaccinated truckers from crossing the border without quarantining.

But numerous individuals participating in the demonstration have since expressed that it is also about various other policies that they say infringe on their freedoms.

So far a number of political leaders have decried the protest, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who has suggested that it is made up of a “small fringe minority of people” who “do not represent the views of Canadians” when it comes to the public health measures that have been used to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has also made it clear that it has nothing to do with the protest.

At this point it remains unclear when the protest will arrive in the GTA today but the OPP said in a tweet that delays are expected on the QEW, Highway 400, Highway 427, Highway 403, and Highway 401 over the next few days.

“We are going to be monitoring the situation and we are working with the organizers and communicating with them to try to understand what their intentions are,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Wednesday night. “It is their obligation and responsibility to maintain lawful activities and we will be ensuring that as well and doing what we can to be present as needed. “

Organizers of the so-called “freedom convoy” have insisted that the event is peaceful and will follow all local laws.

However, Ottawa Police have been planning for several days of protests.

Speaking with CP24, Schmidt emphasized that the truckers are “allowed to peacefully protest” but he said that police would have to respond if their presence on the roads were to impact the flow of emergency vehicles.

“We want to make sure we can continue to maintain a safe flow of traffic,” he said.

GO transit has previously warned riders that some of its bus routes my experience delays today due to the convoy. They are urging passengers to “check for train alternatives” when possible and give themselves extra time.