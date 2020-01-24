

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer gathers his MPs and senators around him today to plot strategy for Parliament's return on Monday.

The caucus retreat comes at a time when many Tories are plotting their own strategies for how best to replace Scheer.

At least three sitting Conservative MPs are launching leadership campaigns, and another former MP, Peter MacKay is snapping up support from many others.

But Scheer is expected to remain leader of the party until the members choose a new boss on June 27, and he must now set the course for the Opposition's priorities in the minority Parliament.

He's expected to tell his caucus today that despite the leadership race, they must remain united and focused on their elected task of holding the government to account.

They'll also have to decide whether to work with the government, and it's possible that the Liberals' first item on the agenda -- ratifying the new NAFTA -- will be an early opportunity to prop them up