

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Opposition party leaders have joined forces to pressure Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call byelections in all four vacant federal ridings.

Four leaders -- the Conservatives' Andrew Scheer, New Democrats' Jagmeet Singh, Greens' Elizabeth May and the Bloc Quebecois' Mario Beaulieu have sent a joint letter to Trudeau decrying his decision to call a byelection in just one of the four ridings.

They say his decision denies representation for more than 330,000 Canadians in the British Columbia riding of Burnaby South -- where Singh plans to run -- the Montreal riding of Outremont and York-Simcoe in Ontario.

They call on Trudeau to do what's best for constituents in those ridings and immediately call byelections.

On Sunday, Trudeau called a byelection for Dec. 3 in the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, which has been vacant almost six months since the death of Conservative MP Gordon Brown.

The prime minister must call a byelection within six months of an MP leaving a seat open.