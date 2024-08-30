Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The orangutan enclosure is shown at the Toronto Zoo. (X/@TheTorontoZoo)
Published Friday, August 30, 2024 5:21AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
The zoo says Kembali the orangutan accessed an area just outside of its habitat Thursday evening.
It says staff were able to clear guests from the area quickly and the male primate was taken back to the habitat.
The zoo says police were called as a precaution and kept on standby in a parking lot.
Zoo officials are appealing to anyone who was at the habitat Thursday to come forward if they have video footage.
It says the outdoor orangutan habitat will be closed to guests and media as an investigation continues.
Earlier this evening, Toronto Zoo Health and Safety staff were notified by a Zoo volunteer that Kembali one of the male orangutans had accessed an area just outside of the new outdoor habitat.— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 30, 2024
As an AZA-accredited zoo, these are situations we prepare for through regular drills. pic.twitter.com/i91TMZh4YM