TORONTO - The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.

The zoo says Kembali the orangutan accessed an area just outside of its habitat Thursday evening.

It says staff were able to clear guests from the area quickly and the male primate was taken back to the habitat.

The zoo says police were called as a precaution and kept on standby in a parking lot.

Zoo officials are appealing to anyone who was at the habitat Thursday to come forward if they have video footage.

It says the outdoor orangutan habitat will be closed to guests and media as an investigation continues.