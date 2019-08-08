Organized crime drug ring busted, $45 million worth of property seized: York police
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 8:34AM EDT
AURORA, Ont. - Police say they have dismantled an organized crime ring north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say they will release more details today on two separate investigations that focused on drug production and trafficking.
They say they have seized drugs, guns, vehicles and cash related to the investigations worth more than $45 million.
York police say they've charged more than 50 people.
They say they also dismantled several drug labs during the probe.