Original painting by member of Group of Seven stolen from Annex home
"Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan" by Group of Seven member A.Y. Jackson. Toronto police say the piece was stolen from the Annex. (Toronto police handout)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 11:00AM EST
An original painting by a member of the Group of Seven was stolen from a home in the city’s Annex neighbourhood last week, police say.
According to police, the valuable oil painting by A.Y. Jackson was taken along with a number of items during a break-and-enter on Jan. 18.
The painting is approximately 32 inches by 40 inches and is titled “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan."
Police say that its estimated value is in excess of $200,000.
No information about potential suspects has been released at this point.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact 53 Division investigators at (416) 808-5300.