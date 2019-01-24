

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An original painting by a member of the Group of Seven was stolen from a home in the city’s Annex neighbourhood last week, police say.

According to police, the valuable oil painting by A.Y. Jackson was taken along with a number of items during a break-and-enter on Jan. 18.

The painting is approximately 32 inches by 40 inches and is titled “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan."

Police say that its estimated value is in excess of $200,000.

No information about potential suspects has been released at this point.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 53 Division investigators at (416) 808-5300.