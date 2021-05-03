

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's air ambulance service says it's committed to serving patients without disruption as labour strife with its paramedics continues.

Unifor, the union representing Ornge workers, says paramedics voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, if necessary, in a vote tabulated Friday.

Ornge paramedics have taken issue a provincial law that came into effect in 2019 and caps public sector wage increases to one per cent a year..

A spokesman for Ornge says the agency is confident a resolution can be reached, but the service won't comment further out of respect for negotiations.

Ornge paramedics have been instrumental in helping transfer critically ill COVID-19 patients to intensive care units across the province.

They have also helped implement Ontario's vaccination plan in remote communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.