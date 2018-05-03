

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A downtown subway station has been closed and a hazardous materials team has been called in after someone reportedly left luggage on the premises, police say.

Trains are currently bypassing Osgoode Station on Line 1 due to the investigation.

Police say that their CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives) unit has been sent to the scene to investigate the luggage.

It is not clear how long the station will remain closed.