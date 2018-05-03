Osgoode Station reopens after suspicious package investigation
Police tape is shown at the entrance to Osgoode Station on Thursday.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 3, 2018 1:18PM EDT
A downtown subway station has reopened after someone reportedly left luggage on the premises, police say.
Trains were bypassing Osgoode Station on Line 1 due to the investigation.
Police said that their CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives) unit has was sent to the scene to investigate the luggage.
The station reopened at around 1:15 p.m.