

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A downtown subway station has reopened after someone reportedly left luggage on the premises, police say.

Trains were bypassing Osgoode Station on Line 1 due to the investigation.

Police said that their CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives) unit has was sent to the scene to investigate the luggage.

The station reopened at around 1:15 p.m.