Oshawa bus depot heavily damaged in three-alarm fire
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2023 5:59AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2023 9:55AM EDT
Crews are working to douse a three-alarm fire at a bus depot in southeast Oshawa.
The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. at a Durham Region Transit building at 710 Raleigh Ave., which is east of Farewell Street and south of Highway 401.
As a result, Farewell Street is currently closed south of Bloor Street to Wentworth Street and people are being asked to avoid the area.
Commuters should also note that a number of us routes have been impacted by the fire.
#DRTNews update 2: Service updates Effective August 16, 2023. The following routes are cancelled today:— Durham Region Transit (@Durham_Transit) August 16, 2023
• 103
• 112
• 211
• 222
• 291
• 409
• 411
• 423
• 502
• 920
Updates to follow.
More to come. This is a developing story.
Crews continue firefighting operations at the 3 alarm fire at 710 Raleigh Ave Durham Region Transit - Operations Depot. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/O3h4DboLYs
— Oshawa Fire Services (@OshawaFire) August 16, 2023