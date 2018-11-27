

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Oshawa has released a statement calling on General Motors to work with all three levels of government “to identify new opportunities” for the regions’ “highly trained automotive workforce.”

In the statement, the municipality says that it is “shocked and disappointed” with GM’s announcement that it will close its Oshawa plant by the end of 2019, affecting more than 2,500 jobs.

While GM has said that it is closing the plant along with four other facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company switch its focus to its electric and autonomous vehicle programs, the City of Oshawa said in its statement that the community is “well-positioned to drive GM’s new focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs” and should not be abandoned at this time.

“For more than 100 years, Oshawa’s autoworkers have been integral to the social and economic vitality of Oshawa, Durham Region, Ontario and Canada. The local GM workforce has consistently demonstrated its flexibility and ability to embrace innovation to continually transform the automotive sector for the benefit of the North American economy,” the statement says. “With its rich automotive history, demonstrated technological innovation and investments, as well as a highly skilled and trained workforce, Oshawa is the ideal location and well-positioned to drive GM’s new focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.”

Unifor President Jerry Dias has vowed to fight the closure of the Oshawa plant “tooth and nail” and has indicated that GM is in for “one hell of a fight.”

Premier Doug Ford, however, has suggested that it will likely be impossible to convince GM to change its plans at this time. On Monday, he told reporters at Queen’s Park that he had a conversation with the head of GM Canada and asked what his government could do but was told that “The ship has already left the dock.”

The statement released by the City of Oshawa on Tuesday morning touts the “cutting edge technological investments” that have been made to support the auto industry, including the Automotive Centre of Excellence at The University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

The statement also pointed out that Oshawa’s automotive workforce has “a proven record of accomplishment for setting high quality standards and winning international productivity awards.”

“By further developing alternative opportunities here in Oshawa, our mutually beneficial relationship can continue long into the future,” the statement says. “The city is committed to building upon our strong partnerships with GM, the federal and provincial governments and our post-secondary institutions and discussing future opportunities and support for our local GM employees and their families.”