

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





General Motors Canada is expected to announce that it is closing all operations in Oshawa, affecting approximately 2,500 jobs.

Multiple sources told CTV News that the announcement about the closure is expected to happen on Monday morning.

The move would affect approximately 2,500 unionized positions and 300 salaried employees. However thousands of other jobs could be affected in related industries, such as auto parts manufacturing.

“I’m hoping it’s just a rumor,” Oshawa Mayor John Henry said. “Until we hear something, we don’t know.”

The indications are that this may be part of a global restructuring of the company and that there could be other plant closures around the world, sources said.

It’s not clear whether other GM jobs in Markham, Ingersoll and St. Catharines could be affected as well.

At one point GM’s Oshawa operations employed around 40,000 people.

More to come...