

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Lakeridge Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on an in-patient unit at Oshawa Hospital.

There was one hospital-acquired case of COVID-19 and a health care worker treating the patient subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well, according to an internal document.

“Consistent with established protocols for managing outbreaks in institutions, the unit is temporarily closed to admissions,” the hospital said in a statement. “The individuals who have tested positive have been appropriately isolated, are receiving care and being monitored by the DRHD.”

The hospital said it made the decision in partnership with the Durham Region Health Department, but noted that there are no defined criteria for a COVID-19 outbreak.

Other patients on the unit are currently being monitored for the onset of respiratory symptoms.

“Lakeridge Health’s Infection and Control and clinical teams are well trained and equipped to respond to communicable disease outbreaks like this and have taken all the appropriate measures to limit the risk of transmission and protect patient and staff safety,” the hospital added in its statement.