Oshawa house fire sends 3 to hospital, police say
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 8:05AM EDT
Three people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Oshawa this morning.
It happened near Albert and Bloor streets shortly before 7 a.m.
Police say one person suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Two other people were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews are still trying to get the fire under control.
Roads are closed in the area for the fire investigation.