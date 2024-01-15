Warning: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

An Oshawa, Ont. father accused of killing his infant son in 2020 pleaded not guilty Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a weeks-long trial.

Appearing at the Oshawa Superior Court of Justice, Alvin Serrano, 25, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the December 2020 death of his nine-week-old son.

The infant, whose identity is protected under a court-ordered publication ban, died in the hospital less than a month after being admitted for a brain injury.

Eight months later, in August 2021, Serrano was arrested and charged by Durham Regional Police Service. He was later released on bail.

At the time of the incident, Serrano was in a relationship with the baby's mother, whose identity has also been withheld.

The trial will be presided over by Justice Laura Bird and deliberated upon by a 12-person jury, selected Monday morning. Proceedings are expected to take four weeks and conclude no later than Feb. 9, Bird said.