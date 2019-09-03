

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 35-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested in connection with two separate robberies at the same convenience store.

According to police, on May 19, a masked male brandished a handgun and robbed the Circle K convenience store on Wentworth Street in Oshawa.

Nine days later, police say the same store was robbed by a man with a knife.

Following an investigation by Durham Regional Police, investigators say they determined that the same man was responsible for both robberies.

The accused, 35-year-old Ryan Watson, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, and robbery.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.