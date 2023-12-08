An Oshawa man has been charged after allegedly uttering a death threat to a woman wearing a hijab in Toronto’s east end last week.

Toronto police said the victim was in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues on the morning of Dec. 1 when the suspect approached her.

He allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding the woman’s religion before threatening her.

Police said the suspect shortly left the area. The woman did not sustain physical injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, and members of the hate crime unit arrested the suspect, 54-year-old George Murray, earlier this week.

He has been charged with uttering death threats. Murray is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.