

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man is facing more than two dozen charges after allegedly using false identities to finance vehicles and register businesses in Toronto and the GTA.

Police said the suspect allegedly obtained Government of Canada photo identification under four different names.

The false identities were allegedly used to finance vehicles at several dealerships in the region.

Police said the suspect allegedly registered businesses under the fake names and used it as a part of the financing application

The suspect, identified as Oshawa resident Shaun Sulaiman, was arrested on Wednesday.

Sulaiman has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5000, attempted fraud over $5000, four counts of uttering forged document, four counts of unauthorized possession of counterfeit mark, four counts of fraudulent use of certificate of citizenship, two counts of dispose of property to defraud creditors, four counts of making false statement to procure loan, two counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000, and laundering proceeds obtained by crime.

Police said they believe there may be more companies that have been defrauded.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.