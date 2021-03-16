Graphic content warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A judge has ruled that a 47-year-old Oshawa man is guilty of murdering 18-year-old Rori Hache in 2017 but found there was only sufficient evidence to convict him of manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Adam Strong pleaded not guilty two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of the two women. The defence acknowledged that the Crown has been able to prove that Strong dismembered both of the victims but the accused at no point confessed to their murders.

In his decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he was satified beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache in his basement apartment in Oshawa on Sept. 1 or sometime shortly after. As a result, he found Strong guilty of first-degree murder in Hache's death.

But Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to murder Fitzpatrick, saying only that it was clear he "unlawfully caused her death."

"He probably did (intend to kill Fitzpatrick)," Di Luca said. "But probably is not the test."

Hache, who the judge described as a troubled teen who struggled with drug addiction, was last seen on Aug. 30, 2017.

Di Luca said he believes she was killed in Strong’s bedroom sometime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

The judge said evidence of a “blood-letting event” in Strong’s bedroom led him to believe that Hache died on or near an air mattress Strong used as a bed.

Blood was also found on Hache’s pink running shoes and on a “spreader bar,” which Di Luca described as a sex toy used for bondage-style activities.

Di Luca said he rejected the defence’s assertion that the blood stains found on the mattress and on Hache’s shoes occurred while he dismembered her body, noting that Strong likely would have dismembered her in the bathroom and would have removed all articles of clothing before beginning the “gruesome” task.

“The only reasonable inference is that Mr. Hache met her death while on or near the bed in Mr. Strong’s bedroom,” he said.

The investigation into Hache’s death began after her torso was discovered by a fisherman in the Oshawa Harbour on Sept. 11, 2017.

Di Luca said despite an “extensive police investigation,” officers were unable to identify a suspect.

The judge said it was a “happenstance event” that led police to Strong.

Officers were called to Strong’s basement apartment on Dec. 29, 2017 after two plumbers discovered what appeared to be flesh in a clogged drain at the home.

Strong had for days attempted to resolve the plumbing issues himself but when he was unsuccessful, the upstairs tenant and landlord opted to hire professionals.

By the time the plumbers arrived at the home, the sewer had backed up into Strong’s apartment but Di Luca said the plumbers noticed a smell far worse than sewage.

As they attempted to clear the clogged drain, they told the court, Strong appeared anxious and was hovering around them.

The plumbers then located what appeared to be flesh in the drain and the decision was made to notify police.

When police arrived and questioned Strong, Di Luca said, to their surprise he admitted that he had attempted to flush human remains down the toilet.

The officers testified that Strong exclaimed, “Ok you got me. The gig's up. It's a body,” the judge said. According to the testimony from the officers, Strong also told them they could find the rest of her body in a freezer in his bedroom.

During a search of Strong’s apartment, police found numerous body parts, including Hache’s head, along with a dead raccoon, in black garbage bags inside the freezer.

Police also discovered numerous sex toys and a pipe bomb in his basement unit.

A number of air mattresses were also located by officers, including one that had been crumpled up by the washing machine. The mattress had a V-shaped cutout and the presence of blood in six different areas.

A pulley system with ropes was located on the wall by the head of Strong’s bed, Di Luca said, along with a pet leash that was hung up beside it. Blood, he said, was found on the leash, and blood splatter was found on the walls and ceiling of the bedroom, Di Luca added.

In his kitchen, officers recovered a Wyoming Knife, often used by hunters, which had a tissue-like substance on it.

It was later determined that DNA found on the knife belonged to Fitzpatrick, who was last seen by her family 2008.

In his second police interview, Strong told investigators that he forgot that he still had the knife.

“Wow. Procrastination. And I know it sounds really cold but when you think about how little it would have taken to do away with that,” Strong said during his police interview.

While Strong never confessed to murdering the women, he did admit to their dismemberment during his conversations with police, Di Luca said.

He told investigators that he was advised to “hold back some cards" in order to secure a deal later. "If I got what I want, I'd spill it," Strong told the detective.

When discussing the subject of serial killers, Strong told police, “I don't think I would have continued... but I can't say that sorry.”

He told police he felt bad that he “got caught” but that was likely where the remorse ended.

Strong told investigators about his “really bad childhood” and said he didn’t think he would have done what he did if he “had been nurtured.”

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years. Strong's sentencing hearing is expected to take two days and is scheduled for April 21 and April 22.

LIVE UPDATES: