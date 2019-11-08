

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 56-year-old Oshawa man has been identified as the tow truck driver killed while assisting a stranded motorist near Port Perry on Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police previously said that the tow truck driver, now identified as Todd Burgess, had been called to assist a motorist who was stuck in the ditch on Highway 12 near Scugog Line 2 when he was struck by a vehicle passing vehicle.

Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tow truck driver killed while helping a motorist out of the ditch on #Hwy12 has been identified as Beverly Todd BURGESS, 56 from Oshawa Ont.



Please #SlowDownMoveOver when you see a tow truck or emergency vehicle with lights flashing.����



Condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/a1OZeIC0Bo — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 8, 2019

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt wared drivers to be more cautious around emergency vehicles.

“When you see flashing lights… slow down, move over, give them space. They are trying to clear the scenes, clear the highways, and make it safe for everybody else,” he said.

Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.