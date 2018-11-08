

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An Oshawa man who had been accused of indecent interference to a dead woman’s body and who allegedly had DNA of a second woman in his home has now been charged with killing both of them, homicide detectives in Durham Region said Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Rori Hache was last seen alive at an Oshawa-area hospital on Aug. 29, 2017. She was pregnant at the time she went missing.

In September, an 11-year-old boy fishing at Oshawa pier with his grandfather found her torso floating in the water.

In December, other remains later identified as Hache’s were found in the basement apartment belonging to then 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong.

He was charged at the time with one count of improper interference with a dead body.

Hache’s mother told reporters earlier this year that Strong had no relationship with her daughter.

A further search of Strong’s home netted DNA evidence belonging to a second woman, Kandis Fitzpatrick.

She was last seen by her family in 2008 when she was 18-years-old. She was reported missing to authorities in 2010.

Detectives said in July that the DNA profile obtained from Strong’s home indicated it belonged to Kandis or one of her two living sisters.

On Thursday, police said the DNA evidence obtained was “sufficient” to charge Strong with Fitzpatrick’s murder.

Her body has not yet been located.

Police now say Strong is facing two counts of first-degree murder. As a result, the Crown has decided to drop the improper interference charge he was facing.

He appeared in court Thursday to answer to the new charges.

Fitzpatrick’s death is being treated as Durham’s 10th homicide of this year.