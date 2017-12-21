

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say a sudden death investigation at a home in Oshawa on Sunday has now been ruled a homicide.

At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa and located the lifeless body of a man inside a vacant unit in the building.

The man, who has now been identified as 31-year-old Oshawa resident Jeffrey Allan Johnston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem exam was conducted and police say the cause of death was found to be “sharp-force trauma.”

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

The death is the region’s ninth homicide of 2017.