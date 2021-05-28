Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A 47-year-old Oshawa man convicted of killing and dismembering two young women who disappeared in Oshawa nearly a decade apart has been sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible to apply for parole until 2042.

At the conclusion of a two-day sentencing hearing on Friday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca sentenced Adam Strong to life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of Rori Hache, who disappeared in 2017. Strong was also handed a concurrent 18-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of Kandis Fitzpatrick, who was last seen by her family in 2008.

The families of both women spoke about the trauma they have faced in victim impact statements submitted to the court on Thursday.

“I will never see her fall in love, graduate school, be married and have children,” Hache’s mother Shanan Dionne said during a statement delivered over Zoom.

“This monster took my angel and mutilated her. He tried to hide the evidence of what he had done....It is now time for you to pay and for you to be sentenced for this heinous crime you committed against my daughter.”

Hache’s torso was discovered in Lake Ontario weeks after she was last seen on Aug. 30, 2017. Months later, her head and other body parts were found in a freezer in Strong’s bedroom after plumbers discovered what appeared to be human flesh in a clogged drain in his basement apartment and notified police.

In his decision at the end of Strong’s judge-alone trial, Di Luca said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Strong sexually assaulted and murdered Hache, who was believed to be pregnant at the time she was killed.

Di Luca concluded that Hache was likely killed in Strong’s bedroom, where blood splatter was found on the walls, ceiling and other items.

Di Luca said the evidence suggests that there was a “blood-letting” event in Strong’s bedroom and the amount of blood found on a “spreader bar,” which the judge described as a sex toy used for bondage-style activities, indicates that Hache was likely being restrained when she was killed.

Di Luca said the injuries found during Hache’s autopsy indicate that she was repeatedly struck in the head and face with a hard, blunt object, such as a hammer.

While Fitzpatrick's body was never found, her DNA was discovered on a hunting knife in Strong’s apartment during a search of the unit following the discovery of Hache's remains.

Strong was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fitzpatrick but Di Luca said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Strong intended to kill her, saying only that it was clear the accused "unlawfully caused her death."

The two-day sentencing hearing, which was delayed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed this morning with sentencing submissions from both the defence and Crown.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years but for the manslaughter charge, the Crown pushed for an 18-year concurrent sentence, arguing that the indignity to Fitzpatrick’s body and destroying evidence are aggravating factors.

"He made sure that all remnants of Kandis Fitzpatrick were destroyed. He tried to conceal not only who killed Kandis Fitzpatrick, but also the manner in which she was killed," Crown prosecutor Jinwon Kim told the court on Friday. "For ten years he went undetected."

The defence argued that a sentence in the range of eight to ten years would be more appropriate given the evidence that is available to the judge.

The 18-year sentence for manslaughter will not impact Strong’s parole eligibility period as it will be served at the same time as his life sentence, not consecutively. He will become eligible to apply for parole on Dec. 29, 2042.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Mike Walker