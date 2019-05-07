Oshawa shopkeeper locks robbery suspect in store
A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:21AM EDT
A quick-thinking Oshawa convenience store employee locked a robbery suspect inside their store, allowing police to make an easy arrest on Sunday morning.
Durham Regional Police say that at on May 5 at about 10:47 a.m., they were called to Four Seasons Convenience at Wilson Road South for a report of a robbery.
Investigators say the male suspect approached the store employee and demanded cash.
The employee complied and then quickly darted outside, locking the doors of the shop after escaping.
Police arrived a short time later and located the robbery suspect still stuck inside.
Officers identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kyle Watson. He was charged with one count of robbery.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355.