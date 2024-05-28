A man has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of John Street and Simcoe Street South at around 11 a.m. for reports of an armed person.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed the surrounding area to “maintain the integrity of the scene and to locate the suspect involved,” Durham Regional Police said in an email to CP24.