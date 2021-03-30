Oshawa stabbing sends 35-year-old woman to hospital
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 10:57PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 30, 2021 11:34PM EDT
A 35-year-old woman is in hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa.
Durham police were called to Simcoe Street South and Hall Street shortly before 9 p.m.
A 35-year-old woman was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No one is in custody and there is no suspect description available so far, police said.
Durham police are investigating.