An Oshawa teacher is facing charges after he allegedly lured a youth to facilitate the commission of a sexual assault.

Investigators from the Durham Regional Police Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in February after receiving information about the offence, which they say dates back to sometime in 2016.

Few details have been released about the incident but police say that the suspect was involved in the “online luring of a youth from Kawartha Lakes.”

Joel Banbury, 44, of Scugog, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with luring to facilitate the commission of a sexual assault and luring to facilitate the commission of sexual interference.

Police say that the suspect is employed as a teacher at Coronation Public School in Oshawa and previously worked as a teacher at David Bouchard Public School in Oshawa. They say that he also coached girl’s volleyball at a Durham Region club.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims,” a press release issued by police states.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to their investigation to contact Det. Const. Powell of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5545.