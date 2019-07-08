

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Oshawa woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her seven-month old child alone in a parked vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the parking lot at the Delpark Homes Centre on Harmony Road at around 12:50 p.m. after a passerby noticed a crying baby inside a vehicle.

Police say that the vehicle was unlocked, so the passerby decided to take the baby out. They say that she then called 911.

Police who responded to the scene ended up locating the mother in a nearby park with her other small children.

The baby, meanwhile, was taken to hospital to be examined. She was subsequently cleared medically and handed over to her father.

The baby’s mother, a 32-year-old Oshawa resident, has been charged with abandoning a child and criminal negligence.

Her name has been withheld to protect the identity of the baby.