

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Oshawa yoga instructor is facing charges after police allege he sexually assaulted two female clients.

Durham Regional Police say officers were contacted by two people who came forward to report “inappropriate touching.”

Police say the females were allegedly assaulted by a yoga instructor at Goodlife Fitness in the Oshawa Centre.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between May and June of 2019.

The suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Whitby resident Kevin Campbell, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators say Campbell is also employed at other yoga studios in Oshawa and police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.