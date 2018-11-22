

The Canadian Press





SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. -- Ontario's animal welfare agency is investigating reports of three people in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., impersonating its officers and attempting to get owners to surrender their pets.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says two women and a man dressed in dark blue uniform-like clothing have been seen driving vans with an OSPCA-type logo.

It says one of the vans, a white vehicle, had a logo with the word "OSPCA" and the image of a cat and a dog.

The agency says the individuals allegedly approached homes, asked owners for information about their dogs and tried to coerce them into turning over their animals.

OSPCA senior inspector Lynn Michaud says it's an offence to impersonate a peace officer and notes that anyone approached by an OSPCA officer can ask to see their identification card.

Anyone with information on the impersonation incidents in Sault Ste. Marie is asked to contact police.