

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The union representing Ontario’s public secondary school teachers says it will hold another one-day strike next week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation announced Friday that it will hold the one-day strike across 10 different school boards on Jan. 8.

The latest strike day will include the Peel District School Board and the District School Board of Niagara.

Wednesday’s strike marks the fourth single-day strike held by secondary teachers amid a labour dispute with the province that has dragged on for months.

“Our job action next Wednesday will affect some school boards for one day, but the Ford government’s policies, if we are not able to reverse them, will continue to create chaos in the education system for years to come,” OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said in a statement. “Ontario students deserve better, and that is exactly what we’re fighting for.”

Secondary school teachers and educational support workers represented by the OSSTF have been without a contract since August.

OSSTF members have been seeking a wage increase of about two percent, which they say is in line with inflation. The province has said teachers are already well compensated and has countered with a one-per cent offer.

The two sides have also clashed over provincial plans to introduce e-learning classes and to increase class sizes.

Responding to news of the latest strike, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the ongoing strike action is “unfair” to students.

“Parents have been clear: strikes by unions hurt kids and that investments should go to support student success, not towards enhanced compensation,” Lecce said in the statement. “We agree with Ontario parents. This is why we will continue to vigorously champion the interests of students and seek stability for parents in 2020, who are frustrated and tired of the union-led escalation that began in 2019. This continued strike action is unfair to students and their families.”

For his part, Bishof told CP24 that the government is in fact not listening to parents.

“There’s been absolutely no change in the government’s position since the last time we took the same action,” Bishof said. “They continue to cling to their belief that the Ford government wants to erode the quality of education, cut the number of education workers, cut the number of teachers, reduce the number of course options that students have access to, force students into a completely untried e-learning program that has no evidence that it will be successful.

“These things remain in place and the government continues to insist on that direction.”

While the two sides tried to resume negotiations with a mediator in December, the talks broke down after less than a day. Negotiating efforts with the two sides are expected to resume sometime this month.

All OSSTF/FEESO members at these school boards will be on strike:

• Algoma District School Board

• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

• Greater Essex County District School Board

• Avon Maitland District School Board

• Peel District School Board

• District School Board of Niagara

• Limestone District School Board

• Renfrew County District School Board

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École publique Écho-des-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École publique l’Escalade (Wawa)

• École publique d’Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville)

• École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge)

• École secondaire Château-Jeunesse (Longlac)

• École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

OSSTF members employed by the the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École Saint-Joseph Blind River

• École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau)

• École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville)

• École Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake)

• École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

• École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École Sainte-Anne (Spanish)

• École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

• École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)

• École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

• École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception

• École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier

• École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Welland)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharine)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise

• Garderie Coccinelles Zélées

• École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco

• École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel

• École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Georgetown)

• Garderie Porte soleil

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools will be on strike:

• École secondaire Franco-Niagara

• École élémentaire Nouvel Horizon

• École élémentaire LaMarsh

• École élémentaire L’Héritage

• École élémentaire Louise-Charron

• École élémentaire L’Envolée

• École secondaire de Lamothe Cadillac

• École élémentaire Le Flambeau

• École secondaire Jeunes sans frontières

• École élémentaire Carrefour des jeunes

• Centre de Formation

• Bureau administratif de Welland

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil scolaire des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario at the following schools will be on strike:

• École élémentaire publique Madeleine-de-Roybon (Kingston)

• École élémentaire et secondaire publique L’Équinoxe (Pembroke)

• École secondaire publique Mille-Îles (Kingston)

All OSSTF members employed by the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est at the following schools will be on strike:

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon élémentaire

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon secondaire

• École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin

• École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier