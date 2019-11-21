

Web Staff, CP24.com





The Ford government is backing off a plan to mandate that high school students take four online courses in order to graduate, as the province’s public high school teachers launch a work to rule campaign

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says students will now need to take two e-learning courses instead, starting with those who will graduate in 2023-24.

The four mandatory online courses, and government moves to increase average high school class sizes from 22 to 28, have been major sticking points in ongoing negotiations with teachers.

The government has also said it's willing to drop the class size average from 28 to 25.

In response, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says they will launch information pickets and an administrative work to rule campaign next week.

The union says information pickets will be held before and after school as well as during the lunch period.

High school teachers will no longer complete EQAO testing, submit data reports to the Ministry of Education, participate in unpaid staff meetings or provide comments on report cards.

After the union's announcement, a representative from Lecce's team said their announcement about e-learning "will stand" and they aren't making any changes.

--With files from the Canadian Press