

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The union representing Ontario's high school teachers is releasing its bargaining proposals as it attempts to reach a new contract with the government.

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation says the union is asking the government to roll back class size increases announced earlier this year.

Harvey Bischof says the teachers also want to link yearly wage increases to the consumer price index, which the union describes as a cost of living adjustment.

The proposals also include a request to examine e-learning before moving ahead with a plan to make students take online courses in order to graduate.

Bischof says the union decided to make its positions public in order to bring transparency to the contentious talks.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.