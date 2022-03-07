

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The federal government is announcing strict COVID-19 rules for the return of cruise ships to Canadian ports next month for the 2022 season.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters in Halifax today that cruise ship employees and passengers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alghabra says passengers will need to take a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before they board or take an antigen test within one day of boarding.

Passengers will also need a negative molecular test result within 72 hours before their return to Canada or an antigen test result within one day of their arrival.

Alghabra says cruise ship operators will be required to inspect proof of vaccination and monitor and report test results.

The minister says no passenger will be allowed off a cruise ship unless they meet the requirements, which will be enforced by the Canada Border Services Agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.