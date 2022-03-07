

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





Ottawa's interim police chief Steve Bell has promised to rebuild the community's trust in the municipal force after a protest that filled the capital's streets with honking, diesel fumes and roadblocks has come to an end.

Crowds of protesters moved in with big-rigs and other vehicles in late January to protest the federal Liberal government, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

Ottawa police faced widespread criticism for failing to remove the protesters or enforce city bylaws, and allowing the streets of downtown to succumb to what many officials described as a state of lawlessness.

In the midst of the turmoil, Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned, the chair of the police oversight board was removed and several other members left in solidarity.

Bell says the service plans to continue internal investigations into inappropriate police conduct related to the illegal protests, and will develop a use-of-force review committee.

Bell says it's natural that questions have been raised about the direction of the service, and that the organization is focused on "cultural and systemic change."