An Ottawa man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.

Members of Halton Regional Police Service’s Drug and Human Trafficking Unit said they learned of the sexual exploitation of a victim occurring in Halton and throughout the Greater Toronto Area last April.

A warrant was subsequently issued for 25-year-old Alexander Clermont, of Ottawa.

On Sept. 11, members of the Ottawa Police Service arrested Clermont in Ottawa.

He was turned over to Halton police.

Clermont, who also goes by the name of “Snupe,” has been charged with trafficking in persons, receive material benefit as a result of trafficking in persons, receive material benefit from sexual services, procuring to provide sexual services, exercising control, advertising sexual services, assault with a weapon, and point firearm. He has been remanded into custody.

Investigators believe there are additional victims and are urging anyone who has come into contact with the accused or anyone with information to contact HRPS’ Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5331, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.