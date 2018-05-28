

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Police say they have arrested a suspect in the death of a woman who was assaulted while working in a religious centre in downtown Ottawa.

Investigators say 59-year-old Elisabeth Salm was working at the Christian Science Reading Centre on Thursday when she was assaulted.

Ottawa police say she died of her injuries in hospital the following day.

On Sunday, police tweeted that they had a man in custody and he was expected to appear in court on Monday.

They did not release any information about the suspect.

The Christian Science Reading Room is described online as a public space "for exploring practical Christian healing in a comfortable and healing environment."