

Jim Bronskill and Erika Ibrahim, The Canadian Press





Ottawa police are putting more officers on the street and trying to seal off the downtown core in anticipation of another wave of protesters against COVID-19 measures pouring into the city this weekend.

Policy Chief Peter Sloly announced a “surge” of about 150 extra police officers to central areas of the city paralyzed by the protest that has been going on for a week, disrupting the lives of thousands of stressed-out residents.

Sloly said the patrolling officers will focus on mischief, hate, harassment, threats and other intimidating behaviour to send a clear message: “The lawlessness must end.”

The protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic measures, which has immobilized the city's downtown with scores of large trucks, is an “increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous demonstration,” Sloly told a news conference Friday.

“We're absolutely committed to bringing this demonstration to an end.”

However, Sloly warned that demonstrators near Parliament Hill remain highly organized, well-funded and extremely committed to resisting attempts to end the demonstration safely.

Police plan to contain the demonstration in the area immediately south of the Hill through concrete barriers and large machinery to control roadways throughout the downtown core.

They are also looking at closing bridges and highway off-ramps, while incoming protest trucks will be directed to designated parking zones outside the core, Sloly said. Illegal parking by demonstrators could result in bylaw enforcement, removal and impound.

Fencing has been placed around the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Hill. A woman was photographed jumping on the tomb last weekend, sparking a police probe.

Police expect as many as 400 more trucks and up to 2,000 people on foot will arrive this weekend for the protest. In addition, as many as 1,000 people could join counter-demonstrations downtown.

Plans for demonstrations to oppose the protesters were in flux Friday amid concerns such actions might not be safe.

Sloly had blunt words for anyone intent on causing trouble: “Do not bring weapons, do not bring firearms, do not come here to cause harm. Do not come here to break the law. You will be held to account.”

Downtown Ottawa residents have endured a week of blaring truck horns, blocked streets and racial taunts from aggressive participants. Many city-dwellers have expressed frustration with the fact little has changed days into the protest, branding it an occupation.

Residents were bewildered Thursday that demonstrators had constructed a wood building and fuel storage pen in Confederation Park, just southeast of Parliament Hill.

The National Capital Commission, responsible for the park, is working with Ottawa police on “addressing the next steps on site,” said commission spokeswoman Valerie Dufour, who could provide no details.

A few dozen people gathered Friday for a community safety walk, a daily event co-ordinated by concerned city councillors.

“For the last week, we've been held hostage, we haven't felt safe,” said resident Sarah Duff. “And there have been extremists that have been allowed to roam our streets. Enough is enough.”

Sloly acknowledged residents' concerns but said police had done “absolutely the best we can to keep this city safe.”

“We need to do better. We're committed to doing better. We now have more intelligence and allies to do better.”

The Ottawa chief said his empathy for citizens was rooted in personal experience, noting police were investigating death threats that he and other city officials had received this week.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said late Thursday the RCMP had approved Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's request for Mounties to support city police.

The minister made it clear Friday that Ottawa police remain the force of jurisdiction and called Sloly's new plan reassuring.

“No one is above the law,” Mendicino said. “And I think that the many reports that we're hearing in Ottawa from people who live here, who work here, who are trying to raise their families, who are trying to get around, is that they can't enjoy those freedoms.”

Sloly said local, provincial and national intelligence personnel were working together to analyze information.

“We have increased ability to identify and target protesters, and supporters of protesters, who were funding and enabling unlawful and harmful activity,” he said.

Teams are gathering details including vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status and other related evidence that will be used in prosecutions.

Every unlawful act, including traffic and insurance violations, “will be fully pursued,” Sloly said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been harshly critical of the protesters, calling on them to leave town and allow residents to resume their daily lives.

Tamara Lich, a protest organizer, told a Thursday news conference the departure of the demonstrators would “be based on the prime minister doing what is right: ending all mandates and restrictions on our freedoms.”

Many public health restrictions fall under the jurisdiction of provinces, rather than the federal government.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen called on Trudeau to provide a clear plan “to end the situation in Ottawa.”

Bergen urged the protesters to be peaceful, saying Canadians had heard them loud and clear.

“Regardless of political stripe, we all want an end to the demonstrations, and we all want an end to the restrictions,” she said in a statement Friday.

“Now, we must come together, as Canadians always do, and chart a peaceful way forward.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that public health measures against COVID-19 were necessary.

“So all the protesters, people who are occupying Ottawa, folks, let's put an end to this. You know, we're so close. So, so close to getting back to normal. We have to be united.”

Protest organizers have raised more than $10 million through crowdfunding site GoFundMe, though it is unclear whether they will be granted full access to the money, given widespread concerns about the demonstration.

The Parliamentary Black Caucus is calling for information related to donations made through public fundraising sites to be disclosed to the federal anti-money laundering centre and police.

The caucus also wants a joint parliamentary study and review of the events surrounding the protest.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, with customary hyperbolic flair, said the convoy in Ottawa was “peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.

- With files from Laura Osman