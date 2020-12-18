Ottawa police have issued an Amber Alert following the alleged abduction of a nine-month old baby by her mother.

Police say that Magnolia (Maggie) Knox was taken by her mother Sherma Cox earlier this afternoon.

They say that they were last seen in the area of Lebreton Street North and Booth Street at around 12:10 p.m.

Magnolia Knox is described as weighing about 15 lbs and having black curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped blue, red and pink shirt, navy leggings, tan slip on shoes and a floral dress with a pink onesie underneath.

Sherma Knox is 39 years old and is described as being black, five-foot-seven and about 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a long black parka, black mesh shoes and a toque. Police say that she also had her fingernails painted purple with sparkles.

"If you see them please call 911," Ottawa police said in a message posted to Twitter.