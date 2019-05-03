

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say they've charged one of their own officers after an alleged sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman last month.

Police allege the woman was approached at 3 a.m. on a downtown street on April 13, but did not provide further details.

They say the officer now charged in the case was off-duty at the time.

Const. Sharmarke Ali, 32, is charged with one count each of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Ottawa Police say he has been suspended from duty in light of the charges.

The force's Professional Standards section has also launched an investigation into the allegations.