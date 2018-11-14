

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ottawa police have released an image of an unidentified party that they want to speak to in relation to the murder of a 23-year-old Toronto man last month.

Guled Ahmed was fatally shot in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood of Ottawa in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.

Police have previously said that they believe Ahmed was targeted, though no motive for the homicide has been provided.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, Ottawa police appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a male party that they say may reside in Toronto or in western Canada.

Police did not identify the male as a suspect but said that investigators do want to speak with him concerning Ahmed’s murder.