

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





Ottawa police will soon step up enforcement of city bylaws as officers are redeployed from the parliamentary precinct to protect communities from protesters who oppose COVID-19 restrictions, the city's police board chair said today.

Now that the number of protesters has dwindled to the low hundreds from the several thousand that were in the city over the weekend, there is an “opportunity to do all that we can to restore order,” said board chair Coun. Diane Deans.

“The message I've been getting loud and clear from the public is they sense this sort of lawlessness that has been allowed to happen,” Deans said in an interview.

“We need to restore law and order in these communities and these people need to be subject to our laws and bylaws while they're in our city.”

Ottawa police have charged three men after investigations related to the protest, and Chief Peter Sloly says he expects more charges to be laid later today and in the days ahead.

Police said today they charged a 48-year-old man from Quebec with uttering threats and counselling to commit an indictable offence. The charges relate to threats and comments made on social media while in Ottawa, police said.

Andre Lacasse, 37, was charged on Sunday with carrying a weapon to a public meeting, while Matthew Dorken, 29, was charged Tuesday with mischief under $5,000.

“We want to be very clear, both for the current demonstrations and any planned demonstrations: Illegal activity will not be tolerated,” police said in a release, promising consequences for people who break laws or bylaws.

Ottawa residents frustrated with the incessant blare of truck horns, traffic gridlock and harassment by some protesters are questioning how police have handled the demonstration.

Police and city officials have stressed the need to avoid inflaming the situation in a way that could prompt serious violence.

Police said Tuesday there were 13 active investigations related to the demonstration, and some progress on the investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial near Parliament Hill over the weekend.

Police are negotiating with leaders of several factions in the convoy, but don't have any line of communication with some parties involved, Deans said.

Coun. Catherine McKenney, who represents downtown, said on Twitter late Tuesday evening the federal government should send in the RCMP to help get a handle on the days-long demonstration.

“The residents of Centretown have been abandoned during a national crisis and occupation of our city,” McKenney wrote.

Police have requested RCMP intelligence offers to assist with negotiations and other elements of the situation, Deans said.

Deans also called for the mayor and prime minister to get in touch with GoFundMe and demand that protesters be barred from millions of dollars raised by organizers of the protest. So far GoFundMe has confirmed $1 million has been released to organizers.

“They're funding these mercenaries and that funding stream needs to get cut off,” Deans said.

Canada Unity, a group backing the demonstration, emerged during the 2019 pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa but morphed into a protest against COVID-19 restrictions after the pandemic began.

In a statement today, one of the Ottawa convoy leaders said responsibility for the city's current hardships rests on politicians who “prefer to vilify and call us names” instead of engaging with them.

“The fastest way to get us out of the nation's capital, is to call your elected representatives and end all (COVID-19) mandates,” wrote Chris Barber, described in the news release as a senior convoy leader.

Barber said the protesters' interactions with police have been “mostly positive,” especially with front-line officers.

Tamara Lich, a spokesperson for the convoy, said in the statement that organizers were surprised by the number of people who showed up in Ottawa.

She also said they plan to stay.

“It was a bit overwhelming at first from a logistical point of view, but we are now well organized and are settling in, until Canada is a free nation again,” she said in the written statement.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly is expected to provide a public briefing to city council and the police services board on the situation this afternoon.

Police estimate they have spent roughly $800,000 per day to manage the protest and respond to emergencies, and there are calls for some of the millions of dollars raised in support of the demonstration to make reparations for the actions of protesters.

The city has begun delivering essentials to people downtown who are afraid or unable to leave their homes, Mayor Jim Watson said.

Watson said he has spoken with federal and provincial officials about getting financial relief for businesses that have been unable to open during the ongoing demonstrations.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada cited the desecration of the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue near Parliament Hill, as well as the harassment of servers and patrons of the Shepherds of Good Hope homeless shelter. The council suggested Canada Unity make a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation, the Royal Canadian Legion and the Shepherds of Good Hope.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.