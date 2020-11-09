Ottawa Public Library closes all branches after receiving alleged threat
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 7:11PM EST
The Ottawa Public Library says it has closed all its branches after a receiving an alleged threat.
The library says it evacuated the buildings and closed them down as a precaution.
It says the branches will remain closed until further notice.
Ottawa police say the threat was received at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.
No details about the threat have been released.