

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is earmarking $390 million over the next five years for provinces and territories.

Making the announcement in Mississauga, Ont., Mendicino says the money will go toward a variety of initiatives, including support for police and prevention programs.

In November 2017, the federal government announced about $327 million in funding over five years to tackle an increase in gun violence and gang activity in Canada.

Quebec has used the fund for Operation Centaur, a provincewide initiative aimed at disrupting firearms trafficking and preventing crime.

British Columbia has put some of the money toward the province's Organized Crime Agency, a police organization that fights gun smuggling, drug trafficking and other kinds of organized crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.